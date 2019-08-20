general

Sing with the Mink Pack — Auditions May 20th, 2019

OPEN CALL FOR SINGERS FOR THE 2019-20 Mink Pack ensemble. The Mink Pack is Choral Club’s year-round small ensemble. Mink Pack music is entirely secular focusing on Mid-Century popular songs with an upbeat, hip vibe in 3- 4- and 5 part arrangements. The ensemble rehearses weekly for 10 weeks in the summer (June-early August), with […]

Club Singers Holiday 2018
Featured

Open Audition for the Club Singers

WHAT: Open Audition for the 2019 Spring Season WHEN: January 21, 2018, 6:30pm WHERE: Wesley Palms (Activity Room) 2404 Loring Street, San Diego Seeking women who love to sing! Join us to meet other Choral Club singers, get the skinny on rehearsals, concerts and activities, and practice the fall season music. At least 10 outreach […]