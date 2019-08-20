WHAT: Open Audition for the 2019 Fall Season WHEN: August 26th, 2019, 6:30pm WHERE: Wesley Palms (Activity Room) 2404 Loring Street, San Diego Seeking women who love to sing! Join us to meet other Choral Club singers, get the skinny on rehearsals, concerts and activities, and practice the fall season music. At least 10 outreach […]
Spring Concert – WONDER WOMEN – June 7th, 2019
Join us Friday, June 7th, 2019 for Choral Club’s joyous end-of-season concert and fundraising event at the historic Point Loma Assembly building at 3035 Talbot Street in Point Loma. We’ll be rocking the house with Girl Power numbers from Billie Holiday to Beyonce, Judy Garland to Lady Gaga, with medley tributes to Aretha Franklin and […]
Sing with the Mink Pack — Auditions May 20th, 2019
OPEN CALL FOR SINGERS FOR THE 2019-20 Mink Pack ensemble. The Mink Pack is Choral Club’s year-round small ensemble. Mink Pack music is entirely secular focusing on Mid-Century popular songs with an upbeat, hip vibe in 3- 4- and 5 part arrangements. The ensemble rehearses weekly for 10 weeks in the summer (June-early August), with […]
Open Audition for the Club Singers
WHAT: Open Audition for the 2019 Spring Season WHEN: January 21, 2018, 6:30pm WHERE: Wesley Palms (Activity Room) 2404 Loring Street, San Diego Seeking women who love to sing! Join us to meet other Choral Club singers, get the skinny on rehearsals, concerts and activities, and practice the fall season music. At least 10 outreach […]
The World is Your Home (for the Holidays), Choral Club Concert 2018
Join us Sunday December 2, 2018 for Choral Club’s end-of-season concert and fundraising event at the historic Point Loma Assembly building at 3035 Talbot Street in Point Loma. We’re celebrating the season of love and joy all over the world with songs like “There’s A Kind of Hush (All over the World),” “A La […]
Open Audition for the 2018 Fall Season – AUGUST 8, 2018
WHAT: Open Audition for the 2018 Fall Season WHEN: August 8, 2018, 6:30pm WHERE: Wesley Palms (Activity Room) 2404 Loring Street, San Diego Seeking women who love to sing! Join us to meet other Choral Club singers, get the skinny on rehearsals, concerts and activities, and practice the fall season music. At least 10 outreach […]